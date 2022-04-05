Joe Biden’s Son Hunter Receives Chinese State Money

Despite President Joe Biden is insisting that he has no knowledge that his second son, Hunter, led the family in receiving money from The State Banks of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). But in a new expose, TV Mix shared its research into how Chinese state officials clearly intended to financially influence the Biden family, either in official or personal relationships with them.

America’s Commander-in-Chief has claimed that he has “never spoken to my son about his overseas business dealings.” However, TV Mix’s research shows how virtually all of the Bidens’ financial investors or partners in China are state policy entities, state-owned entities or only nominally private. The investments flow primarily from Chinese state-backed projects or firms.

The family’s financial dealings with Chinese officials use non-normal business practices that are designed to funnel fees and assets to benefit a specific party. Hunter used this facilitated partnership with Chinese officials to arrange for public money to fund his investment partnerships.

Although Hunter’s investment partnerships with the Chinese officials wasn’t made official until late 2013, he began his relationships with them and their companies significantly earlier. The expose iven Hunter and his family’s personal connection with senior individuals within the Chinese government, there’s no chance the investment partnerships were undertaken as a normal market transaction.

Although President Biden currently denies having any knowledge of his son’s investment dealings with China, while he served as Vice President during Barack Obama’s administration, the current Commander-in-Chief maintained a positive view of China. At an official dinner during Obama’s administration, President Biden spoke positively about Xi Jinping, who has been serving as General Secretary of the CCP and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

The current American president said: “The many hours we’ve spent together – we have had countless private discussions that go well beyond the typical talking points. And I told the President this after our multiple meetings, (and) that I came away impressed with the president’s candor, determination and his capacity.”

President Biden has not only denied any knowledge of his son’s business activities in China, but also they have influenced any American policies. But TV Mix pointed out that given the numerous times that the Secret Service has provided protection for Hunter on both official and unofficial trips, as well as quasi-official receptions in Beijing and press coverage, it’s difficult to accept the President’s denials as being true.

At the very least, it’s ethically problematic for the children of senior administration personnel to be engaging in financial transactions with foreign governments, especially when the transaction wouldn’t be allowed for their parent. Even if a specific policy wasn’t altered at the request of China, it clearly compromises the public official in America.