Young Vicar Accused of Seducing a Widow, Defends Her in Another Case in a Plot Twist on Kavanagh QC

Kavanagh QC is a popular British Legal Court room drama starring John Thaw as barrister James Kavanagh QC, who comes from a working-class background in Manchester. In court, Kavanagh is often seen defending a client who very well seems to be convicted until a twist in the case is revealed. Cases ranging from racism, sexism, prejudice all are taken up by Kavanagh. Kavanagh always stands for justice, never gets bullied by threats or takes bribes. Stands for what he believes in and defends his clients wholeheartedly, innocent until proven guilty.

In this episode, a young vicar is accused of seducing a young widow. When Kavanagh starts poking around, the widow withdraws the complaint and the case collapses. Later the widow appears in another case, now engaged to the vicar and accused of murdering her husband.

