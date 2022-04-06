Charlie Hunnam Sets Out to Prove Mel Gibson’s Innocence in Last Looks Blu-ray Giveaway

Sometimes the only good way to improve the unfortunate situations found in a bad city is to acquire the help of a reformed law enforcer. that’s certainly the case for Charlie Hunnam‘s protagonist, a former LAPD officer who’s called back to the line of duty after a harrowing murder, in the new action comedy, ‘Last Looks.’

‘Last Looks’ was written by Howard Michael Gould (‘Mr. 3000’) and directed by Tim Kirkby (‘Brockmire,’ ‘Action Point’). Besides Hunnam, the movie also stars Morena Baccarin (‘Deadpool,’ ‘Homeland’), Mel Gibson (‘Lethal Weapon,’ ‘Braveheart’), Rupert Friend (‘Young Victoria,’ ‘Homeland’), Lucy Fry (‘Bright,’ ‘Godfather of Harlem’), Clancy Brown (‘The Shawshank Redemption,’ ‘Starship Troopers’), Dominic Monaghan (‘Lord of the Rings,’ ‘Lost’) and Cliff “Method Man” Smith (‘Concrete Cowboy,’ ‘Power Book II: Ghost’).

RLJE Films is releasing 'Last Looks' on Blu-ray and DVD on Tuesday, April 12. The Blu-ray and DVD will include the bonus feature, 'The Making of 'Last Looks.'

In ‘Last Looks,’ Charlie Waldo (Hunnam) is an ex-LAPD superstar who left the force and now lives a life of simplicity and solitude deep in the woods. Alistair Pinch (Gibson) is an eccentric actor who spends his days drunk on the set of his TV show. When Pinch’s wife is found dead, he becomes the prime suspect, and Waldo is convinced to come out of retirement to investigate what happened. The case finds Waldo contending with gangsters, Hollywood executives and pre-school teachers, all in pursuit of clearing Pinch’s name…or confirming his guilt.

