Cinequest 2022 Video Interview: Ryan David Talks ‘Futra Days’ (Exclusive)

Contending with the powerful, restraining emotions of feeling trapped by their subconscious mind is a powerfully personal process for many people. The experience not only holds a strong influence on their own personal lives, but also society in general. Exploring the driving force behind how people instinctively approach making decisions is intensely explored in the new romantic sci-fi drama, ‘Futra Days.’

The film was written and directed by Ryan David, who also served as a producer on the introspective, meaningful project, along with Orian Williams and David Zonshine. ‘Futra Days’ stars Tania Raymonde, Brandon Sklenar, Rosanna Arquette, Jordan Hearn and Emily McEnroe.

The movie is making its World Premiere in the sci-fi section at this month’s Cinequest, which is running until this Sunday, April 17. More information about the drama, including how to purchase tickets to stream it virtually, can be found on its page on the festival’s official website.

‘Futra Days’ follows Sean Graves (Sklenar) as he learns the hard way that traveling forward in time isn’t all it’s cracked up to be. He feels incomplete and stuck when his friend, Jessie (Hearn), refers him to a medical company that has recently developed a process that allows future time travel.

Once there, Sean’s supposed to spy on his future self to determine if he should pursue a new romantic love interest. Even though he’s warned to not interfere with Nichole (Raymonde), Sean decides he has to investigate for himself the tension between the man who he is now and who he will become. Even more dauntingly, once Sean is sent back to the past, his future self has to deal with the consequences of all the versions of his multiple selves’ actions.

David generously took the time earlier this month to talk about penning, helming and producing ‘Futra Days’ during an exclusive video interview over Zoom. Among other things, the filmmaker discussed what inspired him to scribe the screenplay; how he balanced his directorial and producing duties during the production; what the casting process was like for the main actors, and he approached collaborating with them on developing their characters; and what it means to him that the movie is making its World Premiere at Cinequest.

