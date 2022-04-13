TELEVISION NEWS

The Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad Probes the Death of a Graffiti Artist on New Tricks

Karen Benardello

Apr 13, 2022 ,
A scene from the British television crime drama series, ‘New Tricks.’

Some unsolved crimes can soon become forgotten by the general public, but a dedicated group of officers refuse to give up hope that the perpetrators will eventually be caught and brought to justice. The determined members of the Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad (UCOS), a fictional division within London’s Metropolitan Police Service, are devoted to re-investigating those unresolved offensives on the popular British television crime drama series, ‘New Tricks.’

The procedural show, which was originally broadcast on BBC One, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV. The latest episode of ‘New Tricks’ is set to air on Swissx TV this afternoon at 4:35-5:35pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The fifth episode from series 7 of ‘New Tricks,’ which is titled ‘Good Morning Lemmings,’ was written by Matthew Thomas, and directed by Robin Sheppard. The episode follows the team as it probes the death of a graffiti artist.

Swissx TV is a streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues. For more information on Swissx TV, visit the service’s official website.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

