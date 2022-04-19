Husband Suspecting Wife of Infidelity, holds her and Patrons at the Bar Hostage at Gunpoint

Dalziel and Pascoe is a popular British Crime drama starring Warren Clarke and Colin Buchanan as the leading characters. The series is set in a fictional town Wetherton in Yorkshire. Two detectives Dalziel and Pascoe who are like chalk and cheese and can’t be more different from each other are the central characters. Dalziel is politically incorrect in almost every situation and has Pascoe on his side every step of the way for perfect balance. They are absolute opposite of each other with different styles of working and get on each other’s nerves at times. Pascoe does have the patience of a Saint with Dalziel. Just when you think Dalziel has gone way out and you expect him to continue, he manages to do the right thing in the situation. They are a well-suited team, and their differences make them the perfect combo.

Still from ‘Dalziel and Pascoe’

In this episode, Detective Dalziel goes to the popular pub British Grenadiers to console Stella, the owner of the pub as she had gotten into a massive fight with her husband. The husband is highly suspicious and think Stella is cheating on him. He takes his wife, Dalziel and the other members of the public at the pub hostage at gunpoint.

Watch this episode of Dalziel and Pascoe, the exciting British Crime Drama, airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV at 20:00pm GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

