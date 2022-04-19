MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Actress Rachel Daigh Fights For Hope and Survival in Breath Exclusive Trailer Premiere

ByKaren Benardello

Apr 19, 2022 , , ,

A mother’s will to survive and return home to her child from a dangerous, life-threatening work trip, no matter what obstacles she has to overcome to do so, is a powerfully courageous one. Actress Rachel Daigh’s protagonist of Lara Winslet is proving just that in the upcoming drama, ‘Breath.’

Uncork’d Entertainment will distribute the survival thriller on digital on Tuesday, May 3. In honor of ‘Breath’s release, ShockYa is exclusively premiering the feature’s trailer.

‘Breath’ follows Lara, an expert geologist in volcanology, who must leave her young son to travel with her team to conduct surveys on a volcano. One day, after she decides to stay longer to finish some work, she has an accident on the volcano. She falls inside a hole in the ground and remains blocked inside, where no one can see nor hear her. She’s now on a race against time to make it out of the hole safely and return home to her family.

‘Breath’ was written by Adriana Marzagalli and John Real, the latter of whom also served as the director. Besides Daigh, the movie also stars James Cosmo (‘Game of Thrones’) and Neb Chupin (‘The Fanatic’).

The poster for co-writer-director-executive producer John Real’s drama, ‘Breath,’ which stars executive producer Rachel Daigh.
By Karen Benardello

