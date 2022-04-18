California’s James Bradley Discuses Republican U.S. Senate Candidacy with Real People USA CEO Rick Nappier

James Bradley, California’s Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, is showcasing his commitment to improve the way of life for all citizens with his latest campaign interview. The decorated U.S. Coast Guard veteran recently spoke about his background, values and goals he’ll work on after the election with Real People USA CEO, Rick Nappier.

Real People USA is a top political podcast that allows politicians and political candidates to discusses the issues that matter the most to them. Leaders like Bradley are also encouraged to speak freely and honestly about issues that all Americans can relate to and understand on Nappier’s show.

The U.S. senate candidate’s discussion with the California consulting firm CEO and a former Fortune 500 Los Angeles sales VP, who helps GOP political candidate campaign more effectively, was publishes earlier today on Rumble. The latest episode of Nappier’s podcast is promoting Bradley’s background, personal views on American current events and overall qualifications to become the next U.S. Senator from California.

During the interview, Bradley mentioned that he became involved in politics after her served in the Coast Guard’s Search and Rescue unit for six years. After he finished serving in the Armed Forces, he returned to his home state of California and finished his two degrees, including a Master’s in International Business and Financial Management. He then started a career in the health care sector.

Following his career in the medical field, Bradley turned to politics. He was inspired to further help the American public after he saw how the 2016 presidential election and the government’s proposed impeachment of President Donald Trump divided America.

Bradley is a centrist Republican who’s determined to defeat his Democratic opponent, Alex Padilla, in the senate race. Padilla currently occupies the Senate seat formerly held by Kamala Harris before she was elected to be America’s current vice president in 2020.

Padilla was appointed by disgraced California Governor Gavin Newsom to serve the duration of Harris’ term, until the general election is held this November. Governor Newsom is facing a popular recall campaign, which has been fueled by anger over strict lockdowns that have killed businesses across the state.

After the 2020 election, Bradley reached out to watchdog organization, Election Integrity Project California (EIP-Ca). Along with 13 other Congressional candidates in California, the Senate candidate filed suit against Padila, who once served as California’s Secretary of State, and Governor Newsom for causing chaos during the election by removing all safeguards against election fraud. Bradley, EIP-Ca and the other plaintiffs consider Padilla to be directly responsible for thousands of voting irregularities recorded by EIP-Ca volunteer observers across California.

In addition to fighting election fraud, Bradley’s senate campaign is driven by several key topics, including helping veterans, bringing transparency to the government and enforcing term limits. For more information on his 2022 California state senate campaign, visit Bradley’s official campaign website.