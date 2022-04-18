MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

Actors Kyle Lowder and Frederick Keeve Argue Over Toxic Masculinity in The Godfather Buck Exclusive Clip

ByKaren Benardello

Apr 18, 2022 , , , ,

Even seemingly close siblings can surprise each other as adults when they finally reveal their drastic differences in opinions about life’s most important issues. That’s certainly the case for actors Kyle Lowder and Frederick Keeve’s characters in the upcoming drama, ‘The Godfather Buck.’

The actors’ characters, Steven and Dan, are brothers who argue over the importance of overcoming negative issues, including toxic masculinity, as they contend with their dysfunctional relationship. The two brothers’ dynamic changes forever when they meet at a cabin in the woods in Big Bear to hunt white-tailed deer. A seemingly innocent family vacations ends up changing the duo’s relationship forever after they uncover hidden family secrets and lies.

Gravitas Ventures is set to distribute ‘The Godfather Buck’ on VOD and Digital tomorrow, April 19. In honor of the film’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

Besides Lowder and Keeve, the latter of whom also wrote and executive produced ‘The Godfather Buck,’ the feature also stars Indar Smith and Julie Eagleton.
Director:Thomas J. Churchill. The movie was directed and produced by Thomas J. Churchill.

For more information on ‘The Godfather Buck,’ visit its official website.

(L-R): Writer-actor-producer Frederick Keeve and actor Kyle Lowder star in director Thomas J. Churchill’s drama, ‘The Godfather Buck.’
By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

