Cheryl Ladd Offers Musical Advice to Savannah Lee May in A Cowgirl’s Song Exclusive Clip

ByKaren Benardello

Apr 20, 2022 , , , ,

Sometimes the best way for people to overcome their fears while pursuing their professional goals is to seek the advice of the person who loves them the most. That’s certainly the case for actress Savannah Lee’s young protagonist in the upcoming coming-of-age musical drama, ‘A Cowgirl’s Song.’

Samuel Goldwyn Films will distribute the family movie in theaters and on VOD and Digital this Friday, April 22. In honor of the drama’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

In the clip, May’s character admits to her grandmother, who’s played by Cheryl Ladd, that she’s upset she got stage fright during her last musical performance. Her grandmother consoles her by reassuring her that it’s normal for all musicians to be nervous while they’re performing, and reveals that she even got stage fright early in her career. She adds that it just takes practice to become more comfortable on stage.

In addition to May and Ladd, ‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ also stars Darci Lynne. The film features original songs from Maggie McClure and Shane Henry, who perform together as the group The Imaginaries. The movie was written, directed and produced by Timothy Armstrong.

‘A Cowgirl’s Song’ follows an aspiring but adrift teen singer (May) who goes to live with her grandmother (Ladd), who was once a country music legend. However, the latter has fallen on hard times after the death of her husband five years earlier. So together, the grandmother and granddaughter start working together to overcome adversity and find redemption through their love of music.

(L-R): Savannah Lee May and Cheryl Ladd star in writer-director-producer Timothy Armstrong’s musical drama, ‘A Cowgirls Song.’
