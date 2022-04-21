Debate Political and Legal Issues with Filmon TV’s New Channel, The Dershow with Alan Dershowitz

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz is challenging anyone – or any company – that sets out to intimidate or provoke Americans’ rights on his new political channel on FilmOn TV, ‘The Dershow with Alan Dershowitz.’ The channel, which is a video version of the attorney’s podcast, ‘The Dershow,’ discusses law, politics, the constitution and overall important societal issues of the day.

Besides his podcast and new Filmon TV video channel, as well as his overall work as a media contributor, political commentator and legal analyst, Dershowitz also served as a Harvard Law School professor for almost 50 years, between the mid-1960s to the mid-2010s. He’s also known for his work in U.S. constitutional law and American criminal law. He made a name for himself by taking on high-profile and often unpopular causes and clients, and winning most of the murder and attempted murder cases he handled as a criminal appellate lawyer.

In his most recent 45-minute episode of ‘The Dershow with Alan Dershowitz,’ the political commentator and legal analyst discusses how YouTube is claiming that it will remove any video that it considers to mislead people about the 2020 U.S. Presidential election. He wants to challenge the social media platform for wanting to censor people over what it alleges to be widespread fraud, or errors that it believes may change the outcome of the election. In response, Dershowitz asked: “Can you imagine anything more inconsistent with the spirit and culture of the First Amendment?”

Dershowitz’s political video channel, which will continue to focus on such important topics as YouTube’s censorship of Americans’ rights to question the authenticity of the 2020 presidential election, was added to FilmOn TV based on user searches and demand on the streaming service. The website, which is run by its billionaire CEO, Alki David, features over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as thousands of film and television titles, and can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn TV air classic and modern movies from such diverse genres as Westerns, mystery, action, Broadway musicals, comedy and horror; vintage and current television shows that are dedicated to food and wine, car racing and animation; music videos; and news and sports programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East..

"We serve more content to more people around the world than any other platform," said David. FilmOn TV, which has millions of global subscribers, was founded by the businessman in 2006. It has served as the pioneer in streaming television that helped bring in the current cord cutting era. It also emphasizes the value in allowing consumers to watch what they want, where and when they want.