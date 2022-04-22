John Malkovich Tries to Fix Thomas Mann’s Reincarnation Experience in Chariot Redbox Digital Code Giveaway

Throughout human history, it has always been a natural instinct for people to mythologize what they don’t understand. That’s certainly true for John Malkovich’s character of Dr. Karn and his patients in the new sci-fi thriller, ‘Chariot.’ The doctor and his patients frequently question what will happen to them after they die, so the unsolved mystery remains a constant source of anxiety and fear for them.

The feature is now playing in theaters and On Demand and Digital, courtesy of Saban Films. ‘Chariot’ was written and directed by Adam Sigal. In addition to Malkovich, the drama also stars Thomas Mann, Rosa Salazar, Scout Taylor-Compton, Vernon Davis, Chris Mullinax and Shane West.

‘Chariot’ follows Dr. Karn, an odd, eccentric specialist who guides unknowing patients through the reincarnation transition. When Harrison (Mann) experiences mysterious recurring dreams, he turns to Dr. Karn for help and reveals his encounter with a woman, Maria (Salazar) he loved in a previous life. Noticing a glitch in the system, the doctor must fix the issue before permanently derailing his patient’s future.

