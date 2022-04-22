Stretch Out with Gentle Home Workouts with FilmOn TV

One thing we can all agree on how important is to take care one’s health, be it physical, mental, or emotional. Whatever we consume be it a food item or content all play an important role towards our health.

As fitness is such an important part of our lives, FilmOn TV has launched a few new channels in its Health and Fitness Category. These channels focus on small home workouts, gentle stretches, exercises for shoulder and neck pain relief etc. Gentle workouts and exercises help in fitness, muscle strength and provide pain relief.

FilmOn TV also has quite a few channels dedicated to Food. Find your favourite recipes, easy meal preps, quick lunches, and competitions in the kitchen on FilmOn TV. Read more here.

FilmOn TV is known to be a social television, where viewers can start discussions, talk about shows, live matches, interviews, current affairs, political situation, economy, putting their point across and have conversations within the community about everything and anything that matters. Come be a part of the community and share.

FilmOn TV provides a wide range of content from the best British crime dramas to amazing comedies, from medical soaps to legal courtroom dramas. A very rich movie library with regular additions to the library, from the classic Sherlock movies to everyone’s favourite Bruce Lee films, movies from every genre are available on FilmOn TV.

FilmOn TV provides the Guide feature that lets you see the schedule in advance. It also has the recording feature, that lets you record your favourite programmes and watch them at your own convenience.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an intensive library of movies and videos to choose from. Live TV channels from UK, Europe, Africa, Asia, and rest of the world are available on FilmOn TV.