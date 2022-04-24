Comedian Steven Crowder Infuses Humor Into Political and Legal Issues with Filmon TV Channel, Louder with Crowder

Famed conservative standup comedian, Steven Crowder is proving that those Americans who side with the Republican and right-wing political parties in America can be just as serious about humor as their more traditional beliefs. The media host is discussing the latest entertainment and political news with his signature politically incorrect sense of humor on his political channel on FilmOn TV, Louder with Crowder.

The channel is a video version of the former Fox News contributor’s podcast of the same name, which is the number one conservative – but equally politically incorrect – late night comedy show. On ‘Louder with Crowder,’ the eponymous political commentator performs sketches and answers listeners’ calls on the show.

Crowder also discusses the latest entertainment and political news with special celebrity guests on his hour-long podcast podcast. Some of the most noteworthy subjects that he and his guests have debated on episodes on ‘Louder with Crowder’ include “Why Isn’t Hunter Biden Corruption the Biggest Story in America?!” and “Elon Musk Annihilates Netflix! How Wokeness is Ruining Streaming.”

The comedy-driven political commentary podcast, which began airing in 2017 on Conservative Review's streaming service, CRTV, is now also playing On Demand on Filmon TV.

