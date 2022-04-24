NEWS POLITICS TELEVISION NEWS

Comedian Steven Crowder Infuses Humor Into Political and Legal Issues with Filmon TV Channel, Louder with Crowder

ByKaren Benardello

Apr 24, 2022 , , , ,
Conservative political commentator, media host and standup comedian, Steven Crowder’s late-night comedy podcast, ‘Louder with Crowder,’ is streaming on Filmon TV.

Famed conservative standup comedian, Steven Crowder is proving that those Americans who side with the Republican and right-wing political parties in America can be just as serious about humor as their more traditional beliefs. The media host is discussing the latest entertainment and political news with his signature politically incorrect sense of humor on his political channel on FilmOn TV, Louder with Crowder.

The channel is a video version of the former Fox News contributor’s podcast of the same name, which is the number one conservative – but equally politically incorrect – late night comedy show. On ‘Louder with Crowder,’ the eponymous political commentator performs sketches and answers listeners’ calls on the show.

Crowder also discusses the latest entertainment and political news with special celebrity guests on his hour-long podcast podcast. Some of the most noteworthy subjects that he and his guests have debated on episodes on ‘Louder with Crowder’ include “Why Isn’t Hunter Biden Corruption the Biggest Story in America?!” and “Elon Musk Annihilates Netflix! How Wokeness is Ruining Streaming.”

The comedy-driven political commentary podcast, which began airing in 2017 on Conservative Review’s streaming service, CRTV, is now also playing On Demand on Filmon TV. The streaming service, which is run by its billionaire CEO, Alki David, features over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as thousands of film and television titles, and can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn TV air classic and modern movies from such diverse genres as Westerns, mystery, action, Broadway musicals, comedy and horror; vintage and current television shows that are dedicated to food and wine, car racing and animation; music videos; and news and sports programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East..

“We serve more content to more people around the world than any other platform,” said David. FilmOn TV, which has millions of global subscribers, was founded by the businessman in 2006. It has served as the pioneer in streaming television that helped bring in the current cord cutting era. It also emphasizes the value in allowing consumers to watch what they want, where and when they want. For more information on Filmon, visit the company’s official website.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

