Jurassic World Dominion’s New Official Trailer Shows That Dinosaurs’ Full Genetic Power Has Been Unleashed

Experience the epic conclusion to the Jurassic era as two generations unite for the first time in the new official trailer for the upcoming sequel, ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ Universal Pictures has unveiled the latest promotion for the anticipated epic action-adventure movie, which will be released in theaters on June 10.

‘Jurassic World’ stars Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard are are joined by ‘Jurassic Park’ cast members Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sam Neill in ‘Jurassic World Dominion.’ The third and final entry in the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy also stars new cast members DeWanda Wise (‘She’s Gotta Have It’), Emmy nominee Mamoudou Athie (‘Archive 81’), Dichen Lachman (‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’), Scott Haze (‘Minari’) and Campbell Scott (‘The Amazing Spider-Man 2′). The series’ returning cast includes BD Wong as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith as Franklin Webb, Daniella Pineda as Dr. Zia Rodriguez and Omar Sy as Barry Sembenè.

‘Jurassic World Dominion’ takes place four years after Isla Nublar was destroyed. Dinosaurs now live—and hunt—alongside humans all over the world. This fragile balance will reshape the future and determine, once and for all, whether human beings are to remain the apex predators on a planet they now share with history’s most fearsome creatures.

The second follow-up in the ‘Jurassic World’ trilogy was directed by Colin Trevorrow, who also helmed the series’ first installment, ‘Jurassic World’ which was released in 2015. He also co-wrote the drama’s screenplay with Emily Carmichael, with whom he also co-scribed the script for the 2019 ‘Jurassic World’-inspired short, ‘Battle at Big Rock. The helmer also served as an executive producer on the upcoming feature with the franchise’s creator, Steven Spielberg.

For more information on ‘Jurassic World Dominion,’ visit its official website, as well as its Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok pages. Tickets for the film are now on sale on its official website.

Summary Title 'Jurassic World Dominion' Official Trailer Description Universal Pictures has released the official trailer for co-writer-director-executive producer Colin Trevorrow's epic action-adventure sequel, 'Jurassic World Dominion.'