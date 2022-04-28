RLJE FIlms and Shudder Acquire Rights to Allegoria Just Ahead of Its World Premiere at Panic Fest

RLJE Films, a business unit of AMC Networks, and Shudder, AMC Networks’ streaming service for horror, thriller and the supernatural have acquired the North American rights to the horror movie, ‘Allegoria,’ ahead of its world premiere at Panic Fest. The drama will be released on VOD, Digital and streaming on Shudder on August 2, 2022.

‘Allegoria’ was written and executive produced by Spider One, who also made his feature film directorial debut on the project. The movie stars Krsy Fox (‘Frank’), Adam Busch (‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer’), Bryce Johnson (‘Pretty Little Liars’) and Scout Compton (‘Halloween’).

“Collaborating with emerging filmmakers/artists like Spider One is a top priority for us,” said Mark Ward, the Chief Acquisitions Officer of RLJE Films. “We couldn’t be more proud to debut his first film. He is a great talent with a unique vision.”

In ‘Allegoria,’ a group of artists’ lives become unwittingly entangled as their obsessions and insecurities manifest monsters, demons and death.

‘Allegoria’ was produced by OneFox Productions. Ward and Betsy Rogers from RLJE Films negotiated the deal with Dan Rozenblum from 33 & West Talent Agency on behalf of the filmmakers.

Summary Aggregate Rating no rating based on 0 votes Brand Name RLJE Films and Shudder Product Name 'Allegoria'