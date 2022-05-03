NEWS

FilmOn Launches General Michael Flynn’s Streaming Service

ByGrady Owen

May 3, 2022 ,

“Truth Bombs” is the opening series on General Flynn’s FilmOn TV Channels

FilmOn launches Michael Flynn’s 360 and VR Streaming Service “Truth Bombs”, In support of Retired United States Army Lieutenant General, Michael Flynn and his valiant political moves to save Americana.

A true patriot and many say America’s most passionate military leader who was also the 25th National Security Adviser for the First Trump Presidency.

“Integrating 360 and VR functions from the FilmOn Streaming Live Player, General Flynn’s live and encrypted streaming services Truth Bombs are available exclusively on FilmOn.TV

“Controversial exciting and loaded with truth bombs, Flynn’s channel promises all kinds of excitement now and into the future.” Said Rudy Delrenta VP Programming FilmOn TV

 

 

