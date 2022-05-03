Two Young Women Stabbed by the Same Killer, Morse Investigates

Good detective work, a show that keeps you engrossed, Inspector Morse is a must watch. The series stars John Thaw as Chief Inspector Morse and Kevin Whately as Sergeant Lewis. Morse is known for his brooding nature, snobbish temperament, fond of his tipple, love for classical music, poetry, and cryptic crosswords. Set in Oxford in England, Morse and Lewis solve complicated mysteries together. One can’t help but fall in love with Inspector Morse, the ease with which he solves the most cryptic clues and the most complicated mysteries, Makes it one of the best crime dramas.

In this episode, two young women are stabbed to death a month apart, the only connection between the pair is their car dealership. The owner of the dealership knew them both. Both the murders are identical and hence it is determined that it’s the same killer. Morse and Lewis know it is connected to the car dealership and hunt for evidence.

This episode of Inspector Morse is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 19:05hrs EST.

