DVD NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Charlie Cox Fights to Protect His Family’s Honor in Kin Season 1 Blu-ray Giveaway

ByKaren Benardello

May 2, 2022 , , , , , , ,

The influence of a dominant gang is often times no match for the powerful, unbreakable bond of family. That’s certainly true for the eponymous family, the Kinsellas, of the acclaimed AMC+ crime drama show, ‘Kin.’

RLJE Films will distribute ‘Kin’ Season 1 on Blu-ray and DVD for an SRP of $35.97 and $34.97, respectively, on Tuesday, May 10. The Blu-ray and DVD release comes after the series premiered on AMC+ on September 9, 2021.

In honor of ‘Kin’ Season 1’s home distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a Blu-ray of the drama. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Kin’ Season 1 Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, May 10, the day of the Blu-ray’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On May 10, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Kin’ Season 1 stars Charlie Cox (‘Daredevil,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’), Clare Dunne (‘Herself’), Aidan Gillen (‘Game of Thrones’), Emmett J. Scanlan (‘Peaky Blinders’), Maria Doyle Kennedy (‘Orphan Black,’ ‘Outlander’) and Ciarán Hinds (‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Terror’). Peter McKenna (‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Red Rock’) served as the drama’s showrunner, executive producer, writer and co-creator, alongside fellow co-creator, Ciarán Donnelly (‘Altered Carbon,’ ‘Vikings’).

In the debut season of ‘Kin,’ after a boy is killed, his family embarks on a gangland war with an international cartel that’s impossible for his relatives to win. But the boy’s family, the Kinsellas, has something the cartel doesn’t possess: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family.

The Blu-ray cover for Season 1 of AMC+’s crime drama series, ‘Kin.’
Summary
product image
Aggregate Rating
no rating based on 0 votes
Brand Name
RLJE Films and AMC+
Product Name
'Kin' Season 1 Blu-ray
Price
USD SRP: $35.97

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

TELEVISION NEWS

That ’90s Show Gets a ’70s Vibe with Legacy Cast Making Special Guest Appearances

Apr 30, 2022 Karen Benardello
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Get Social While Watching your Favourite Channels on FilmOn TV

Apr 29, 2022 Akansha
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Leading Football Club Team Bus Hit by a Train, Foul Play Considered

Apr 27, 2022 Akansha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *