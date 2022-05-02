Charlie Cox Fights to Protect His Family’s Honor in Kin Season 1 Blu-ray Giveaway

The influence of a dominant gang is often times no match for the powerful, unbreakable bond of family. That’s certainly true for the eponymous family, the Kinsellas, of the acclaimed AMC+ crime drama show, ‘Kin.’

RLJE Films will distribute ‘Kin’ Season 1 on Blu-ray and DVD for an SRP of $35.97 and $34.97, respectively, on Tuesday, May 10. The Blu-ray and DVD release comes after the series premiered on AMC+ on September 9, 2021.

In honor of ‘Kin’ Season 1’s home distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a Blu-ray of the drama. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Kin’ Season 1 Blu-ray giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, May 10, the day of the Blu-ray’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On May 10, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Kin’ Season 1 stars Charlie Cox (‘Daredevil,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’), Clare Dunne (‘Herself’), Aidan Gillen (‘Game of Thrones’), Emmett J. Scanlan (‘Peaky Blinders’), Maria Doyle Kennedy (‘Orphan Black,’ ‘Outlander’) and Ciarán Hinds (‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘The Terror’). Peter McKenna (‘The Last Kingdom,’ ‘Red Rock’) served as the drama’s showrunner, executive producer, writer and co-creator, alongside fellow co-creator, Ciarán Donnelly (‘Altered Carbon,’ ‘Vikings’).

In the debut season of ‘Kin,’ after a boy is killed, his family embarks on a gangland war with an international cartel that’s impossible for his relatives to win. But the boy’s family, the Kinsellas, has something the cartel doesn’t possess: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family.

Summary Aggregate Rating no rating based on 0 votes Brand Name RLJE Films and AMC+ Product Name 'Kin' Season 1 Blu-ray Price USD SRP: $35.97