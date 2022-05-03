HEALTH AND WELLNESS SWISSX SwissxTV

Ray J Shows His Admiration For His Fans with His Swissx Cannabis Club Love Box

ByKaren Benardello

May 3, 2022

Ray J is partnering with Swissx, the world’s leading wellness and lifestyle brand, to bring the best CBD products to the market in his new Cannabis Club Love Box. The singer-songwriter handpicked and approved some of the world’s finest CBD products to include in the box, including joints, creams, oils, soap and flowers, as well as his exclusive streaming content and NFTs.

Swissx users can now purchase Ray J’s Cannabis Club Love Box on Swissx’s official website. The box is sold for $90 for a one month supply. It’s also available in three, six and twelve month increments at the discounted rates of $250, $480 and $890, respectively.

In addition to the CBD products, Ray J’s Cannabis Club Love Box also includes such Swissx merchandise as a Swissx team shirt, stickers and cards. Each box also provides customers with access to 30 days of streaming of 600 live television channels and 250,000 VOD channels on Swissx TV.

Swissx’s NFT collection is now live on Swissx.com as well as on Opensea. Swissx’s NFTs are known as some of the finest and trendiest NFTs that are currently available, as they provide immense exclusive value.

