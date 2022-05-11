Hustle’s Official Trailer Follows Adam Sandler Shooting For His Basketball Dreams

Adam Sandler is determined to prove he can win, in both his career and personal life, in the official trailer for the new sports comedy-drama, ‘Hustle.’ The actor’s protagonist of Stanley Sugerman has an aspiration to become an NBA coach after working as a traveling scout for 30 years, in part to provide a better life for his family.

The trailer’s release is supporting the film’s upcoming distribution in select theaters on June 3. It will then be released on Netflix on June 8.

‘Hustle’ was written by Taylor Materne and Will Fetters. The movie was directed by Jeremiah Zagar (‘We the Animals‘).

The comedy-drama was produced by Sandler, Allen Covert, Joe Roth, Jeffrey Kirschenbaum, Zack Roth, LeBron James and Maverick Carter. ‘Hustle’ was executive produced by Materne, Fetters, Judit Maull, Dave Meyers, Spencer Beighley, Jamal Henderson, Barry Bernardi and Kevin Grady. The film was also produced by Sandler’s production company, Happy Madison Productions, as well as fellow production companies Roth/Kirschenbaum Films and The SpringHill Company.

In addition to Sandler, the movie also stars Queen Latifah and Juancho Hernangómez in lead roles. The comedy-drama’s supporting cast includes Ben Foster, Kenny Smith, Anthony Edwards, Jordan Hull, Maria Botto, Ainhoa Pillet, Raul Castillo, Jaleel White, Heidi Gardner and Robert Duvall.

‘Hustle’ shows that while Stanley’s love for basketball has always been unparalleled, he begins to become weary of traveling all the time as a talent scout for the Philadelphia 76ers. He has higher ambitions of being a coach, but remains stuck on the road looking for the next unknown talent. His search around the world leads him to Spain, when he discovers Bo Cruz (NBA player Hernangómez), an incredible streetball player with a troubled past.

Stanley and Bo connect on and off the court, through their passion for the game and as loving family men who want to prove they can win, in both basketball and life. With the support of Stanley’s wife, Teresa (Queen Latifah), the underdogs strive to come out on top.

