Death Valley Blu-ray Giveaway Features Mercenaries Fighting to Save a Bioengineer From a Deadly Creature

ByKaren Benardello

May 12, 2022 , ,

Sometimes prisoners aren’t the most frightening monsters in the facilities where they’re held; instead, the government agents realize that unknown creatures lurking in the prison prove to be even more deadly. That’s certainly the case for the mercenaries who are tasked with rescuing an imprisoned bioengineer in the sci-fi horror film, ‘Death Valley.’

The action drama was written and directed by Matthew Ninaber (‘Transference,’ played the titular character of Psycho Goreman in ‘PG: Psycho Goreman’). ‘Death Valley’ stars Jeremy Ninaber (‘Transference’), Ethan Mitchell (‘Transference’) and Kristen Kaster (‘If I Should Die’).

The creature feature is set to be released on on VOD, Digital HD, Blu-Ray and DVD next Tuesday, May 17. The movie’s Blu-ray will be sold for an SRP of $28.96, and the DVD will retail for an SRP of $27.97.

In ‘Death Valley,’ mercenaries with nothing to lose are hired to rescue a bioengineer imprisoned in a cold war bunker. Upon entering the ominous facility, they find themselves in a fight for their lives, under attack from an unknown and deadly creature.

