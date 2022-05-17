Morse and Lewis mix Pleasure with Work and Head to Italy

If you like engrossing murder mysteries, good detective work and a show that keeps you guessing, Inspector Morse is a must watch. The series stars John Thaw as Chief Inspector Morse and Kevin Whately as Sergeant Lewis. Morse is known for his brooding nature, snobbish temperament, fond of his tipple, love for classical music, poetry, and cryptic crosswords. Set in Oxford in England, Morse and Lewis solve complicated mysteries together. Inspector Morse is a must watch for all detective lovers. You can’t help but fall in love with Inspector Morse, the ease with which he solves the most cryptic clues and the most complicated mysteries, it is one of the best crime dramas.

In this episode, Morse mixes up pleasure and work. He and reluctant Lewis are jet to Italy to look into the suspicious death of an English woman near Vicenza. The woman was killed while attending a psychotherapy clinic. While in Italy Morse falls for a beautiful Opera singer.

This episode of Inspector Morse is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 19:05hrs EST. It can be watched then or recorded and be viewed at a later as per convenience.

