TELEVISION NEWS

Tara’s Party Antics Get Her in Trouble on Hugh’s Birthday on The Heart Guy

ByKaren Benardello

May 17, 2022
Actress Kate Jenkinson stars on the ‘Cursed’ episode of the comedy-drama series, ‘The Heart Guy.’

Sometimes the seemingly most tragic events eventually end up becoming the most beneficial influences on a person’s life. That’s certainly the case for the eponymous protagonist in the award-nominated medical television show, ‘The Heart Guy.’

The Australian comedy-drama focuses on the daily life of actor Rodger Corser’s title character, Hugh Knight, a rising gifted heart surgeon who’s high opinion of his talent eventually led to his from grace. As a result, the doctor receives a life-changing punishment from the Medical Tribunal: he’s forced to work for a year as a country GP at an under-resourced, small-town hospital in his home town of Whyhope.

Repeats of ‘The Heart Guy’ are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed tonight at 8:25pm-9:25pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The eighth episode of Series 4 of ‘The Heart Guy,’ which is titled ‘Cursed,’ was written by Katherine Thomson, and directed by Julietta Boscolo. The episode follows Tara (Kate Jenkinson) as her party antics get her in trouble and send Hugh spiraling on his birthday. Meanwhile, Meryl (Tina Bursill) investigates Whyhope’s subsidence reports.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Morse and Lewis mix Pleasure with Work and Head to Italy

May 17, 2022 Akansha
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Decorated Soldier Dies Mysteriously in his Barrack, Army Claims Suicide, Vera Investigates

May 16, 2022 Akansha
TELEVISION NEWS

The UCOS Investigate the Death of an MP’s Researcher on New Tricks

May 13, 2022 Karen Benardello

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *