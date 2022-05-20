Sharon and Tracey Ask Their Neighbor Dorien For Help with Their Central Heating on Birds of a Feather

Two drastically different adult sisters are forced to learn how to live. and support each, together again after their husbands must atone for their crimes on the classic British sitcom, ‘Birds of a Feather.’ The BAFTA Award-nominate show has been critically acclaimed and loved by audiences throughout its entire run, in part because of its relatability. The series was celebrated when it originally aired on the BBC between 1989–1998, as well as when it was revived between 2014–2017 on ITV in the UK.

Repeats of 'Birds of a Feather' are now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Swissx TV.

The first episode of Series 2 of ‘Birds of a Feather,’ which is titled ‘Getting a Grip,’ was written by Peter Tilbury, and directed by Nic Phillips. The episode follows Sharon and Tracey (Pauline Quirke and Linda Robson) as they turn to their man-hungry neighbor Dorien (Lesley Joseph) for help when their central heating breaks down.

