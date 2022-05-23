NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Dr. Nikki Alexander Battles Sinister Conspirators Targeting Young Girls on Silent Witness

ByKaren Benardello

May 23, 2022 ,
Emilia Fox stars on the British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness.’

It takes a truly dedicated forensic pathology expert to be able to solve various crimes, even on scripted television show. That’s certainly the case with the long-running British crime drama series, ‘Silent Witness,’ which was created by Nigel McCrery, a former real-life Nottingham-based murder squad detective based.

‘Silent Witness,’ which is produced by the BBC, focuses on a team of forensic pathology experts and their investigations into various crimes. The group was led in part by Dr. Nikki Alexander, who was played by Emilia Fox), who helps assist the team with its cases.

‘Silent Witness’ is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode to air on Filmon can be streamed this evening at 6:30-8:50pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and watched at a later time.

The second episode from series 15 of ‘And Then I Fell in Love,’ which is titled ‘And Then I Fell in Love,’ was written by Timothy Prager and directed by Keith Boak. The feature-length episode follows Nikki as she battles sinister conspirators who are forcing girls into prostitution.

Filmon TV is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

