Respected Surgeon Shot Dead days before his Retirement on Vera

Vera is a popular British Crime drama featuring DCI Vera Stanhope as a copper obsessed with her work. She faces the world with her humour, cleverness, and valour. She is one with immaculate observation skills, picking out things no one even notices, the tiniest of clues. With her team by her side, she leaves no stone unturned and gives her best to each and every case and her motive is one and only to get to the bottom of the truth.

In this episode, a well-known and highly respected surgeon is shot days just before his retirement and his teenage daughters are abducted, but why? Vera has a new partner and starts investigating the case. She soon finds a connection to the Iraq war. She is running out of time as it is not just about solving the murder but getting the girls back. The case turns violent very quickly. Find out more.

This episode of Vera is airing on itv3 on SwissxTV tonight at 21:00hrs GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

