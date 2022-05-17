Exclusive Swissx Pop-Up Comes to Malibu, Hosting a Secret Live Hologram Concert

Spring is in the air, and it is time to celebrate the good weather, the blooms and have fun. What can be better than getting entry to an exclusive members only Swissx Pop-Up Club in Malibu hosted by the Greek Billionaire Alki David. Swissx is the AMAZON OF WELLESS WITH A SHARPER IMAGE. The much anticipated secret location of the pop up has now been revealed and it will at be the Liquor Store and Cake Dispensary Car Park, Pacific Coast Malibu, 7pm onwards Pacific Time on Wednesday, 18th May. The Pop-Up will see a secret Hologram Concert from the Icons of American Music, such as Scott Scorch live from Miami, Chief Keef and Stanley Enow. This is as exclusive as it gets.

If you are in Malibu and want to rub shoulders with the who’s who of Malibu and want to have an amazing time and experience with entry to some of the most exclusive resorts in the world, full access to Live Concerts, Celebrity Gala Events become a member of SwissxTV now as all this is completely exclusive and only for SwissxTV members! Packages from $90, $39.95 and $14.95.

For $90 and $39.95 you get an at-home box delivery, each month and get up to $200 dollars’ worth of Swissx products to sample. Oils, Butters, Lotions, Smokables, Joints – Flower – all the legal highs and legal like Coffee – basically. Including Teas, Mushrooms, Chais, and Lotions – For the higher good! Every box can be specially curated for your personal requirements. All this comes with full access to Swissx TV.

SwissxTV.com has to experienced to be believed, taking the user experience to another level and raising the bar. Over 1000 streaming channels and 5 Million Movies OnDemand, powered by FilmOn. Voice recognition in the shows will prompt our system to offer specially curated products and services exclusively available at our Members Only Swissx Island Resorts.

Swissx TV gives you access to unbelievable original content and options to invest in great art exceptional shows and experiences. Many secrets to be learnt from our Celebrity and International members. Invites to Celebrity Studded Gala Events in Malibu the Caribbean and at Swissx home in Gstaad Switzerland.

In Swissx NFT Club you get to use Swissx TV and get to learn about the blockchain revolution, fractional investment in art and how it can empower you. In fact, Swissx is running a partner program with a great Afro Beats Artist from West Africa called Stanley Enow. Every time a Swissx NFT is traded, kids in Africa get a hand up with the Stanley Enow Foundation receiving funds to educate kids and empower them with equipment and opportunities in West Africa and the inner cities of the USA!

Swissx products are made in Switzerland with the plants being grown in the Caribbean. Swissx Island Resorts are equipped with amazing gadgets and cool equipment for you to enjoy such as Drones, Underwater Scooters, inflatable beds with jets! You get special offers and invites to our Caribbean locations where you can visit RastaLand and experience a complete personal transformation. This is our lifetime guarantee! Find out more at SwissxIsland.com

Hologram USA Networks Inc. is a fast growing group of interrelated media companies which produces hologram, virtual reality 360 and premium Hollywood content globally. About Hologram shows, “We are creating an immersive experience where audiences can discover not just great music but the life of great artists,” says Alki David, Founder and CEO Hologram USA.