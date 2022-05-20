Rejuvenate your Soul at Luxurious Swissx Island Wellness Retreat in the Caribbean

If you are looking to take a break, nourish yourself, fill up with good positive energy, in the lap of nature combined with luxury, Swissx Island resorts is the place to be. Set in 37 acres of landscaped tropical gardens directly at the beach, Swissx Island is one of Antigua’s finest resorts. Forget your stress and focus on yourself and have an Experience Of A LifeTime with Swissx Island Wellness Retreat!

Swissx Island wellness retreats focus on plant-based treatments and therapies. It is a way to leave the hustle bustle of busy stressed city life behind and take a few days off for yourself, pamper yourself and enjoy in the tropical beauty. Awaken your spiritual self, explore within, meditate, embark on a journey with yourself.

Swissx Island offers multiple packages to choose from, from 1-week Spiritual Awakening to a 10-day Spirit Adventure to a 2 week Shamanic Vision Quest. Yoga, Pilates, Spiritual Exploration, Spa treatments, Organic Meals, Nature walks, with a dramatic Caribbean view. Swiss Island Retreat believes in holistic wellness and one can experience a complete transformation from within.

The subscription to Swissx TV, the popular online streaming service powered by FilmOn gets one access to this Memebers Only Swissx Island Resort. The service can be used anywhere in the world, and it has more than 1000 streaming channels and 5 Million Movie Titles, with Voice Recognition that will prompt the service to offer the service / products suitable just for you at our exclusive Swissx Island resorts. The Subscription gets you access to this exclusive Members Only Swissx Island Cannabis Lifestyle Club. With the subscription, you also get a box full of Swissx goodies such as oils, butters, lotions, smokables, joints, flower, everything absolutely legal, just like coffee, Swissx – For the Higher Good! Swissx – THE AMAZON OF WELLNESS WITH A SHARPER IMAGE, The Subscriptions start at $14.95, $39.95 and $90 a month. The Subscription also gets you invites to Celebrity Studded Gala Events in Malibu, Carribean and at home in Switzerland.

Swissx is the leading wellness brand from the Swiss Mountain Lab that focuses on bringing the best CBD products to the market. It helps people find relief using plant products. CBD is the most influential compound today in the market for health and wellness and is used for various plant-based therapies.

For more articles read here.