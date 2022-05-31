FilmOn TV’s Joe Collins Politics Channel Features the Congressional Nominee Addressing America’s Legal Debates

California native Joe Collins III is fighting to protect his home state’s political future – and more importantly, his fellow citizens’ rights – on his new Filmon TV political channel, ‘Joe Collins Politics.’ The Navy veteran, who grew up in South Central Los Angeles, is running as the Republican Congressional candidate for the 36th district.

Collins, who’s endorsed by former President Donald Trump, is using his personal knowledge of serving in the Navy in his fight to improve the way of life for veterans of the United States Armed Forces. The latest topic that the Congressional candidate is discussing on ‘Joe Collins Politics’ is his plan to put together a task force that will ensure veterans and the families of those who served receive the benefits they’re owed.

The aspiring politican is a 13-and-a-half year Navy Veteran, having served from 2004 to 2017. He worked, and trained thousands of sailors, on many types of aircraft. The political hopeful also proudly served during the successful campaign, Operation Iraqi Freedom.

Collins is looking forward to representing California’s 36th Congressional district and its constituents this year. For more information on the Congressional candidate, visit his Instagram page and official website.