Wife Fakes Daughter’s Kidnapping to make Ex-Husband Pay Ransom on New Tricks

New Tricks is a British Crime Drama that follows the cases of UCOS (Unsolved Crime and Open Case Squad). Highly experienced retired police coppers are recruited to form a new task force UCOS. They are specifically brought in to delve into old crime and cold cases. They form an amazing team working together and are known as the Dream Team. Being old school, they are used to the olden ways of investigating but quickly adapt to modern techniques and policies. It is their wisdom and experience that helps them solve all their cases at the end of the day.

In this episode, the UCOS team re-opens an old abduction case as the body which was believed to be hers is proven to be someone else’s. The victim’s mother confesses to getting the ransom paid via her married lover, an ex-cop. Jack soon realises that this was a set up to get the ex – husband to pay ransom. Her daughter had left her a note saying she off to a festival. The daughter meets her husband at the festival with whom she lives now. The mother seems to know her future husband but how?

This episode of New Tricks is airing on Drama Channel on FilmOn TV tonight at 21:10hrs GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

