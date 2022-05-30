FilmOn TV’s The Dershow with Alan Dershowitz Debates America’s Current Political and Legal Issues

Lawyer Alan Dershowitz is challenging anyone – or any company – that sets out to intimidate or provoke Americans’ rights on Filmon TV political channel, ‘The Dershow with Alan Dershowitz.’ The channel, which is a video version of the attorney’s podcast, ‘The Dershow,’ discusses law, politics, the constitution and overall important societal issues of the day.

Besides his podcast and FilmOn video channel, as well as his overall work as a media contributor, political commentator and legal analyst, Dershowitz also served as a Harvard Law School professor for almost 50 years, between the mid-1960s to the mid-2010s. He’s also known for his work in U.S. constitutional law and American criminal law. He made a name for himself by taking on high-profile and often unpopular causes and clients, and winning most of the murder and attempted murder cases he handled as a criminal appellate lawyer.

The latest topic that Dershowitz is discussing on his show is the fight over two of the most major cases awaiting Supreme Court decisions – the power of the states to regulate guns and abortions. He has pointed out that “many of those who support the power of the state in one situation oppose it in the other because the politics point in opposite directions.” The lawyer, who has declared on his Twitter account that America should ban assault rifles, not abortion, has also noted that “There are constitutional differences between the cases, but there also are similarities. Both should be considered in a nonpartisan manner.”

Dershowitz went on to explain that the Second Amendment guarantees that “the right of the people to keep and bear arms shall not be infringed.” But it guarantees that right in the context of “a well-regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state.”

The lawyer also pointed out that unlike guns, abortion isn’t specifically mentioned in the Constitution. But the Fourth Amendment does guarantee “the right of the people to be secure in their persons.” He stated that “This surely has some implication for the right of women to decide whether or not to bear a child. The state may well have the power to regulate abortion to some degree but, as with guns, the issue before the Supreme Court is how much power does the state have?”

