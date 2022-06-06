Trailblazing internet-based television subscription service, FilmOn TV offers viewers multiple political channels to watch, in order to better understand how their legal system works. Viewers can gain insight into how politics can help improve American culture – and international society overall – with FilmOn’s top 10 senator streaming channels.

1. Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) is leading the fight to restore Constitutional leadership in Washington D.C. and conservative family and community values across the U.S. on his channel.

2. Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) discusses important issues facing America on the Senate Floor, which is featured on his channel.

3. Senator John Boozman (R-AR), who serves on four Senate committees – Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry Committee; Appropriations; Environment & Public Works; and Veterans’ Affairs – shares videos in which he discusses such issues as the importance of advocating for drug policy issues and expanding services for unemployed veterans, on his channel.

4. Being the son of Cuban immigrants whose lives were changed by the U.S., Senator Marco Rubio (R-FL) shares his passion about restoring the American Dream on his channel.

5. Born on a cattle ranch in Laramie County, Senator Cynthia Lummis (R-WY) shares her fight to protect the families, communities, businesses and values of her home state on her channel.

6. Senator John Coryn (R-TX) discusses his views on such issues as the importance of providing justice to victims of crime, encouraging the creation of jobs and financial opportunities, and greater access to healthcare at lower costs, on his channel.

7. Senator Pat Toomey (R-PA) debates the importance of such topics as implementing expanded background checks for citizens interested in buying guns and using domestic natural gas on his channel.

8. Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC) notes the significance of such diverse but equally important issue as as introducing legislation that prevents noncitizens who are convicted of kidnapping or sexual assault to remain in the U.S. to furthering higher education opportunities for service members and veterans on his channel.

9. Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) delves into such important issues as honoring veterans, bringing down big government deficit and stopping government officials from accepting money from drug companies on his channel.

10. Senator John Thune (R-SD) strongly support the Second Amendment, which protects the right of the people to keep and bear arms, as well as a strong military to deter adversaries which he discusses on his channel.

Like all free VOD channels on FilmOn, its top 10 senator streaming channels are Creative Commons through a partnership with YouTube. FilmOn, which is run by its billionaire CEO, Alki David, features over 600 news, sports and entertainment channels, as well as thousands of movie, television series and music video titles, and can be accessed in dozens of languages.

The internet-based television subscription service is available as an Android and iOS app, and through its website online. The channels featured on FilmOn feature programming from around the world, including Africa, Asia, Australia, Latin America, the UK and the rest of Europe, and the Middle East. For more information on Filmon, visit the company’s official website.