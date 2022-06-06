Tom Girardi, Gloria Allred and Lisa Bloom Continue Their Corruption of the L.A. Sheriff’s Office and California State Bar

Greek billionaire Alki David is sharing more incriminating evidence against California-based civil rights lawyers, Tom Girardi, Gloria Allred and her daughter, Lisa Bloom, whose professional affiliation he refers to as Scam Inc. David is proving that they’re not only continuing their wrongful legal battle against him, but they’ve also corrupted the LA Sheriff and the California State Bar.

The Malibu-based businessman is now sharing the proof he has against the lawyers, who have made a career for themselves in large part by representing women who are wrongfully suing powerful men.

In an article that he today posted on one of his news websites, TV Mix, David states that he has been the victim of Girardi, Allred, Bloom and their colleagues, who he refers to as their crime syndicate. Now, “For the first time, I am writing my side of this particular disgraceful story of horrendous accusations made by corrupt lawyers who abuse the power vested in them by the government. These corrupt lawyers manage a modern day trafficking of innocent people through a corrupted legal system,” David shared.

David also mentioned the lawyers have “constantly manipulated the legal and sanctions system of the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Downtown Los Angeles.”

Lawyers, judges and sheriff’s office officials have created a corrupt network that target individuals, corporations and insurance companies, David continued. The group trafficks “lawsuits through their network to create unfair and untenable situations for their victims by the criminal abuse of power,” he added.

David also shared that the false lawsuits, conspiracies and allegations that Girardi, Allred and her daughter have brought against him have not only caused him professional embarrassment and an enormous loss of money, but also fear in his personal life. He further divulged that the trio has blackmailed and coerced not only him, but also the witnesses who his legal team has secured to defend him.

The Swissx CEO added that he has also been affected by “Harassment by debt examiners who have perceptually tried to create a wrongful sanction against me for contempt towards the Court.” However, he has choose to fight “the corrupt nature of the system,” instead of giving into the lawyers’ demands.

David also revealed that his home in Malibu was broken into by a man he believes is related to Girardi, Allred and Bloom. However, the man was deterred to continue his illegal efforts after the alarm system in the house went off.

However, the man continued visiting the Filmon TV’s CEO neighborhood after the latter filed a police report to the sheriff’s office in the Lost Hills Police Station, which is his local police enforcement station.

In an other instance, on two separate days in the same week, David’s car and truck were both stolen while they were parked in front of his house. “To their credit, the Los Hills Police found and returned (the car). Unfortunately the thief was caught and let go by the Courts almost immediately,” David revealed. He found out the robber had been released three days after the fact, when David and his longtime girlfriend spent the day in court, in regards to the case.

After the second vehicle was stolen from David’s home, he “was so frustrated at the sheriff’s office not responding, I set off the house alarm system. When the sheriffs eventually turned up, they gave me a citation instead of help,” he divulged.

As a result, David was given a date to appear in court to respond to the citation. However, he wasn’t made aware that the court date was scheduled. But the next day, he was still handcuffed at 7:00 AM on a $10,000 bench warrant for falsely setting of the house alarm. He was incarcerated for several hours while bail was set, he also revealed.

“The more I push these people into a corner, the harder they seem to fight to destroy me through systematic abuse of the media and abuse of power in the legislature and the Sheriff’s department,” David proclaimed.

The businessman also revealed that the Sheriffs returned to his house to tow the truck and the trailer that he attached to it. He told them that if their tow truck driver moved the trailer, it would break. So he asked them to wait while his driver arrived to move the trailer instead.

”

Despite his protestations, the officers took the keys and opened the back of the truck. “A near death accident happened at that moment. A 500 pound metal door came crashing down and both myself and the two Deputies caught the door and narrowly saved the tow truck driver from being killed. There is no exaggeration at the gravity of this near tragedy,” David emphasized.

The businessman also noted that the corruption in the sheriff’s office is so fundamentally rooted amongst its officials that former L.A. County Chief Sheriff Lee Baca served a three year prison sentence for felony obstruction of justice and lying to the FBI. He was just released from his sentence in January. His deputy, Paul Tanaka was sentenced in 2016 to a five year prison term on corruption charges.

In his fight back against Girardi, Allred and Bloom, David has hired “scores of lawyers, including Alan Dershowitz, to help in this very complex web of racketeering. These lawyers have created a fictitious web of abuse of power to accuse and convict me of things that never happened. Things like rape and battery of women,” he stated.

In Girardi’s recent disgraceful fall from power as one of America’s leading plaintiffs attorneys, he accused David of sexual assault. The businessman adamantly declared that “This did not happen. I have been targeted and set up by a corrupt crew of lawyers and judges…This is the way these lawyers operate…Girardi, Allred and Bloom traffick innocent victims through their corrupt legal network.” Girardi also had all three of David’s legal State Bar complaints ignored by the entire State Bar of California.

David continue to prove his innocence by pointing to the fact that has extensively donated millions of dollars to charity that were never used as tax credits. He has also championed such conservation charities as the Bob Marley Reggae Girls and the Angles’ Women Shelter in Los Angeles.

“Whistleblowers who worked with Tom Girardi and Gloria Allred over the years, as part of the Girardi Allred Syndicate, are willing to testify in my defense,” David also shared while continuing to emphasize his innocence. “(I) can provide sworn statements from lawyers who will endorse this fact. This statement is true to the best of my knowledge and understanding,” he concluded.