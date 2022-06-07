Swissx TV: Powerhouse of Entertainment

Swissx TV is a popular streaming service powered by FilmOn with cutting edge voice recognition technology. It is one of the largest VOD platforms with access to more than 1000 channels from around the world and a huge movie library on demand. This technology identifies and offers especially curated products and services to its users.

Swissx TV is a powerhouse of entertainment and known for the experience it provides its users and the vast content in various genres making it a complete package. Swissx TV provides a wide variety of content to its users. Everything from Original content, Political, Entertainment, dramas, music, sports, live matches, and events. Swissx TV also hosts channels of celebrities and famous personalities sharing their view on politics and the current situation in the world.

Swissx TV keeps up with the current world situations and adds new content frequently. From political channels to original content, celebrity channels, shows, latest economy content, financial markets etc, comedy, horror, sexual health, there is something for everyone.

Swissx TV is known to be a social television, where viewers can start discussions, talk about shows, live matches, interviews, current affairs, political situation, economy, putting their point across and have conversations within the community about everything and anything that matters. A place where everyone is free to share their views and become part of the community. It provides the Guide feature that lets you see the schedule in advance. It also has the recording feature, that lets you record your favourite programmes and watch them at your own convenience.

The membership to Swissx TV also gets one access to the exquisite Swissx Island resorts around the world along with access to various concerts and live events.

Swissx TV Membership also gets you the box of especially curated Swissx goodies. Swissx is a premium lifestyle brand from Switzerland, popular for its celebrity customers. The box consists of Swissx products from soaps, flower, joints, oils, smokables, lotions, butter etc. The box can be tailored to your specific needs. Swissx products are made in Switzerland and grown in the Caribbean. For more information read here.