Debate Important Political Issues with FilmOn TV’s Top 10 Controversial Public Figures Streaming Channels

1. ‘Hunter Biden Investigation‘ chronicles how the eponymous second son of President Joe Biden has engaged in deals that pose conflicts of interest for not only his father, but the entire U.S. One of his most controversial deals is entering into an agreement with CEFC China Energy, which reportedly has ties to the Chinese government, for consulting work.

2. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) has garnered attention for his controversial actions, which range from opposing the Democrats’ voting rights legislation to delaying the financial relief package that was proposed during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. He shares his highly conservative political views on his channel.

3. Republican Senator Ted Cruz in part discusses the need to stop violence in America on his channel. But he was criticized by his fellow politicians for calling the January 6 riot “a violent terrorist attack on the Capitol.”

4. ‘Greg Kelly Reports’ is hosted by its titular conservative television anchor, who was embroiled in controversy once again last summer after he posted a series of tweets about the military the public found to be dubious. Kelly’s opinionated conservative views can be found on his channel.

5. Isaiah Washington shares he isn’t happy that he’s best remembered for being fired from ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ for allegedly directing a homophobic slur at his co-star T.R. Knight in 2006 on his channel. He also discusses how in another highly publicized moment, he announced he was leaving the Democratic Party in September 2019 to become a Republican.

6. ‘Clueless’ franchise alum, Stacey Dash is a vocal Republican who shares her conservative point-of-view on her channel, but caused drama when she made offensive claims regarding marginalized communities while appearing as a commentator on Fox News.

7. ‘Mike Tyson Politics‘ features the eponymous former heavyweight boxer discussing his political views and relationship with former President Donald Trump. However, the titular athlete has also contended with a self-confessed addiction to cocaine and accusations of being violent towards his first wife, actress Robin Givens.

8. Conservative political commentator, Glenn Beck discusses how politicians make the decisions they do, including in terms of healthcare, on his channel. But he has caused debate when he announced he isn’t concerned about COVID-19, and doesn’t believe in the effectiveness of the vaccine.

9. Republican actor James Woods shares his conservative views on his channel, but he has faced backlash in recent years for his politically-driven tweets supporting Trump’s presidential term.

10. Republican Senator Rick Scott talks about his conservative policy plans for his home state of Florida on his channel. However, he has been repeatedly accused of running the National Republican Senatorial Committee in a way that benefits his own future over the candidates he was hired to get elected.

