Unidentified Body Scours from a slurry pit at a Remote Farm, Vera Investigates

Vera is a popular British Crime drama featuring DCI Vera Stanhope as a copper obsessed with her work. She faces the world with her humour, cleverness, and valour. With her team by her side, she leaves no stone unturned and gives her very best to each and every case and her motive is one and only to get to the bottom of the truth.

In this episode, Vera investigates the death of an unidentified man dredged up from a slurry pit on a remote Northumberland farm. The investigation leads Vera to find out the illegal immigrants employed by the farm. A faded tattoo identifies the local dead man, but what is the connection between the dead man and the illegal workers? Will Vera be able to connect the dots?

This episode of Vera is airing on itv3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 21:00hrs GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

