Actress Madison Wolfe Offers Actor Ethan Dizon Advice in Paulie Go! Exclusive Clip

Even the most headstrong, independent people can ultimately find themselves in a life-changing situation that challenges everything they believe about fulfillment and friendship. That’s certainly the case for the anti-social titular character in the new coming-of-age comedy, ‘Paulie Go!,’ as he realizes that he needs to work with a headstrong young angler to achieve his goals.

The movie was written and produced by Jake Greene, and directed by Andrew Nackman. It stars Ethan Dizon (‘Spiderman: Homecoming’) in the eponymous role and Madison Wolfe (‘The Conjuring 2’) as his new friend and co-hort.

‘Paulie Go!’ is now playing on digital platforms, courtesy of 1091 Pictures. Its official release comes after it premiered at the Minneapolis–Saint Paul International Film Festival on May 19. In honor of the comedy’s official distribution, ShockYa is premiering an official clip from the feature.

‘Paulie Go!’ follows Paulie (Dizon), an anti-social high school prodigy who steals his uncle’s locksmith van to drive halfway across the country to Northern Minnesota to track down and confront a Professor who rejected his robotics lab application. Along the way, Paulie meets fellow teen Avery (Wolfe), an expert angler who is just as headstrong and fiercely independent as he is.

Avery’s father, Sheriff Anderson (David Theune, ‘Good Girls’), invites Paulie to stay with them when he’s arrested for stealing his uncle’s van. Though Paulie doesn’t think he needs friends, he definitely needs Sheriff Anderson to take him in, and he needs Avery and her boat in order to navigate the endless maze of waterways in Northern Minnesota to track down the Professor.

However, Professor Chuck Shikanski (Bernard White, ‘Homeland’) isn’t easy to track down. Although his groundbreaking work is revered throughout the world, his lectures are done remotely via satellite and his whereabouts are unknown. Like Paulie and Avery, the Professor has shut himself off from human connection, with one exception: his misanthropic assistant (Cheryl Thoms, ‘Rent’) is the protector of his secrets…and her own.

‘Paulie Go!’s origins began in 2011, when nine-year-old Dizon was cast as the lead in Nackman’s debut feature, ‘4th Man Out,’ and award-winning short film, ‘Paulie.’ A decade later, Dizon returned to the role in the feature.

