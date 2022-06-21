Witness How Black Americans Have Influenced Hollywood Genre Films in Horror Noire DVD Giveaway

The horror genre has long been criticized for exploiting and sidelining Black American characters and filmmakers throughout Hollywood’s movie history. But the new horror anthology movie, ‘Horror Noire,’ has finally embraced them by tracing their untold backstories.

RLJE Films is set to distribute the drama on DVD next Tuesday, June 28. The DVD will sell for an SRP of $27.97, and include bonus feature footage of the filmmakers’ San Diego Comic Con panel interview.

In honor of ‘Horror Noire’s home distribution, ShockYa is offering three lucky winners a DVD of the movie. To enter, email us at ShockyaGiveaway@aol.com. Let us know that you’re entering to win the ‘Horror Noire’ DVD giveaway in the email’s subject line, and include your mailing address in the message. You have until next Tuesday, June 28, the day of the DVD’s release, to enter, and you can enter the contest once daily. On June 28, we’ll pick the winners at random, and notify them through email. Good luck!

‘Horror Noire’ tells six stories that showcase Black actors, directors and screenwriters, and feature racist vampires, supernatural creatures and Satan. The project was created by an ensemble of Black filmmakers, including writers Tananarive Due (‘The Twilight Zone’), Steven Barnes (‘The Twilight Zone”’, Victor LaValle (‘The Ballad of Black Tom’), Shernold Edwards (‘Sleepy Hollow’), Al Letson (‘Reveals’) and Ezra C. Daniels (‘Doom Patrol’). The film also includes directors Joe West, Julien Christian Lutz, Zandashé Brown, Rob Greenlea, Robin Givens and Kimani Ray Smith.

The collection stars Lesley-Ann Brandt (‘Lucifer’), Luke James (‘The Chi’), Erica Ash (‘Survivor’s Remorse’), Tone Bell (‘Fam’), Brandon Mychal Smith (‘You’re the Worst’), Sean Patrick Thomas (‘The Curse of La Llorona’), Peter Stormare (‘Fargo’), Malcolm Barrett (‘Genius: Aretha Franklin’), Rachel True (‘The Craft’) and Tony Todd (‘Candyman,’ ‘Final Destination’).

Summary Aggregate Rating no rating based on 0 votes Brand Name RLJE Films Product Name 'Horror Noire' Price USD SRP: $27.97