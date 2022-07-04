War Hero Murdered Just Before his Memoir Due to Release, But Why?

Inspector Alleyn Mysteries revolves around the Eton educated scholar; the younger son of a posh titled family Alleyn joining CID. A British Crime drama with elegance, panache and style. He is a man with an incredible sense of humour and an edge. Inspector Alleyn Mysteries is set in the stately homes and London ballrooms of post-war England. Full of quirky characters with hidden agendas, all brought meticulously to life.

In this episode, the publication of a war hero’s memoirs and his dispute with a neighbouring fisherman about poaching leads to a murder. Colonel Cartarette’s body lies slumped beside the River Chyne, next to him is the giant trout he has been trying to catch for years.

This episode of Inspector Alleyn Mysteries is airing on Drama channel on FilmOn TV at 20:00hrs GMT. This episode can be viewed live or recorded and watched later at one’s own convenience.

