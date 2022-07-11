MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

In Their Shoes Exclusive Clip Chronicles the Journey of Recovering Addicts Accumulating Back Into Society

By Karen Benardello

Jul 11, 2022

Giving a voice to the unheard, disempowered and often vilified population in America’s drug crisis is a vital and necessary step in helping them accumulate back into society. Their difficult journey of gaining control over their addictions is highlighted in the new documentary, ‘In Their Shoes.’

The film was directed and edited by Taylor Katsanis. The movie features interviews and appearances by former Boston Mayor Marty Walsh, former Massachusetts Congressman Joe Kennedy III, former Norfolk County, Massachusetts Sheriff Michael Bellotti, Chaplain Michelle Sanchez, Professor Randall Horton and Dr. Bertha Madras of former President Donald Trump’s Commission on the Opiate Crisis.

‘In Their Shoes’ is now playing on digital platforms, including Prime Video, YouTube, Vimeo and Vudu. The documentary’s official release comes after it screened at film festivals, universities and community centers. The screenings were accompanied by panels that raised awareness and provoked necessary conversations about mental health, criminal justice, addiction recovery, race, class and healthcare
access.

In honor of ‘In Their Shoes’ distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the project. The clip features Stephen Crivellaro of Brockton, Massachusetts, who shares what led him to try using drugs. He also reveals that he realized that he wanted to improve his life just before his 30th birthday for not only himself, but also his family, particularly his children.

‘In Their Shoes’ follows four men whose lives intersect in a prison reentry and addiction recovery, creative writing program. They share, in their own words, what led them to commit their crimes as they embark on the most critical year of their lives, which will determining their freedom and survival. With the documentary, Katsanis and his fellow filmmakers are sharing the subjects’ stories to only only inspire policy change and sentencing reform, but also promote public education regarding drug use and overdose prevention.

Stephen Crivellaro appears in director-editor Taylor Katsanis’ documentary, ‘In Their Shoes.’
By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

