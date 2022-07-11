Strangled Corpse Found in Neighbour’s Library, Miss Marple Investigates

Popular British Crime Drama based on the crime novels of the same name, the show is based on the adventures of Miss Jane Marple, an elderly smart lady living in the quiet little village of St. Mary Mead. On her travels and visits to family and friends, Miss Marple comes across mysterious murders which she helps solve. The Police sometimes are hesitant to accept her help and try and dismiss her at times. But her reputation, strong deduction skills and observant nature makes her come to the right conclusions and see through the various webs instantly solving the mystery. It is one of the most popular British Crime dramas of all times. All stories are extremely engaging and keep you guessing right till the very end. As a crime drama lover if there is one show to be watched, this is it.

In this episode, a couple wake up to find a strangled corpse on the hearthrug in their library. Miss Marple is living next door to the couple and offers to investigate. She agrees to investigate but, as her inquiries get under way, another body is discovered.

Watch this episode of Agatha Christie’s Marple, the exciting British Crime Drama, airing on itv3 on FilmOn TV at 20:00hrs GMT. It can be watched live or recorded and viewed later.

For similar articles read here.

With the ever increasing need to be on top of everything and know what is happening on the political front, FilmOn TV has introduced channels with videos on politics to keep up with the latest happenings. Have a look!

NFTs have gained tremendous momentum in the last one year. With FilmOn TV one can watch the latest news and updates in the Crypto markets and the NFTs on the NFT&Crypto Channels. The channels on Crypto and NFT are dedicated to bringing the very latest from the crypto space.

FilmOn TV provides one of the finest online television viewing experiences alongside being a social television. Watch your favourite shows, movies, videos, live matches anytime anywhere in the world. Be social while watching live events, TV series, movies, or live matches, discuss with your friends or just share your point of view with the rest of the viewers, bringing everyone closer as a community and starting the discussion. Watch Live TV on FilmOn on web or on an android or iOS App. FilmOn provides access to more than 600 Live TV channels from across the globe and has an extensive library of movies and videos to choose from.