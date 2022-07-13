HORROR HEADLINES Horror News Horror Videos MOVIES NEWS VIDEO

The Bloody Man Exclusive Clip Features a Group of Children Being Scared of the Titular Villain’s Legend

ByKaren Benardello

Jul 13, 2022 , , , ,

Adolescents have a variety of things they perceive to be evil, which often includes having to spend time with their families and doing their schoolwork. But actor David Daniel’s character of Sam in the new supernatural horror film, ‘Bloody Man,’ actually cherishes the relationship he had with his recently deceased mother so much that he unintentionally summons another source of destruction – the ancient titular monster from the comic books she gave him before her death.

Wild Eye Releasing is distributing the drama on digital this week. In honor of the movie’s release, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature.

‘The Bloody Man’ was directed by Daniel Benedict, who also co-wrote the script with Casi Benedict, and produced by Red Serial Films. Besides Daniel, the drama also stars Mercedez Varble, Dan Eardley, Jason Crowe, Roni Jonah, KateLynn E. Newberry and ‘A Nightmare On Elm Street 4: The Dream Master’s Lisa Wilcox and Tuesday Knight.

Set in the 1980s, ‘The Bloody Man’ follows Sam, who, after the death of his mother, becomes obsessed with a comic book she gave him that ultimately summons the ancient monster found in its pages. The eponymous villain will stop at nothing to destroy everything Sam holds dear.

The poster for co-writer-director Daniel Benedict’s supernatural horror film, ‘The Bloody Man.’
Summary
ShockYa's Exclusive Bloody Man Clip
Title
ShockYa's Exclusive Bloody Man Clip
Description

ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from co-writer-director Daniel Benedict's supernatural horror film, 'Bloody Man.'

Facebook Comments

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

Related Post

MOVIES REVIEWS

Tribeca 2022: Peace in the Valley Movie Review

Jul 13, 2022 Abe Friedtanzer
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Amateur Astronomer Dead in Oxford University Observatory

Jul 13, 2022 Akansha
NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

Mystery Man, Secretary of Local Writers Club Battered to Death, Barnaby Probes

Jul 12, 2022 Akansha

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *