Amateur Astronomer Dead in Oxford University Observatory

Lewis is a British Detective Crime drama set in picturesque Oxford in England. The series follows Inspector Lewis played by Kevin Whately and DI Hathaway played by Lawrence Fox solving intellectual murders taking place in the county of Oxford. Lewis is a straightforward copper who works diligently by the book and Hathaway is a quick-witted genius, a scholar from Cambridge. Inspector Lewis was Morse’s DI in the original series Inspector Morse. Lewis is a captivating well executed gripping British crime drama. Lewis’ wisdom and Hathaway’s intellect are a perfect match to solve mysterious incidents.

In this episode, The master of Gresham College an amateur astronomer is found dead at the Oxford University observatory, there are several suspects, from senior academics to college guides. Laura’s brief involvement with a local orchestra helps her collect inside information on the complex relationships within the close-knit community, Hathaway with his sharp deduction skills is able to crack the mystery wide open.

This episode of Lewis is airing on itv 3 on FilmOn TV tonight at 20:00pm GMT. It can be viewed then or recorded and watched later.

