Actress Michelle Krusiec Sets Out to Stop a Supernatural Entity in They Live in the Grey DVD Giveaway

Sometimes the most emotionally devastating source of grief for a family is caused by a largely unseen entity that leaves clearly observable negative effects on all aspects of their lives. That’s certainly the case for the Lang clan in the horror film ‘They Live in the Grey,’ which premiered on Shudder this past February 17.

RLJE Films is set to distribute the drama on VOD, Digital HD and DVD this Tuesday, July 26. The DVD will sell for an SRP of $27.97.

‘They Live in the Grey’ was written, directed and produced by Abel Vang and Burlee Vang, who are collectively known as The Vang Brothers (‘Bedeviled,’ ‘Sentient’). The thriller stars Michelle Krusiec (‘Hollywood,’ ‘Hawaii Five-0’), Ken Kirby (‘Good Trouble,’ ‘Dynasty’) and Madelyn Grace (‘Don’t Breathe 2,’ ‘Grey’s Anatomy’).

In ‘They Live in the Grey,’ while investigating a child abuse case, Claire (Krusiec), a clairvoyant social worker discovers that the Lang family is being tormented by a supernatural entity. In order to save the parents from losing the custody of their child, she must confront her own fears and use her ability to stop the malevolent force.

