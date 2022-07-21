Art of Love Exclusive Clip Features Actress Kunjue Li’s College Student Being Drawn to Actor Esai Morales’ Professor

Sometimes the ecstasy of the body can lead people to engage in socially taboo, but equally passionate and intense, actions and relationships. That’s certainly the case for actress Kunjue Li’s character of college student Li Chao and her professor, who’s played by Esai Morales, in the upcoming drama, ‘Art of Love.’

The movie was written by Eduardo Lalo and Betty Kaplan, the latter of whom also directed the feature. Samuel Goldwyn Films is set to release the project in theaters tomorrow, Friday, July 22, and then on VOD and Digital shortly after.

In honor of the drama’s distribution, ShockYa is premiering an exclusive clip from the feature. In the clip, Li is in the professor’s class, in which he discusses the seven themes of ecstasy, particularly in how they’ve been influenced by the media’s perspective on them throughout history. One of Li’s classmates then teases her about how the professor’s lecture is related to her Chinese culture. Li tries to deflect her classmate’s joke, but is actually intrigued by the professor and his lecture.

‘Art of Love’ is a mysterious, erotic and haunting love story between the professor at Puerto Rico’s leading University and Li, an aspiring artist from the immigrant Chinese community.

