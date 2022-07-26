Blacks for Trump Founder Michael the Black Man Fighting Back Against Miami Police Department

Trailblazing political figure, Maurice Symonette, who also goes by the alias Michael the Black Man, is continuing his pursuit to protect the rights and liberties guaranteed to him as an American. His current cause is to stop the corrupt actions committed against him by the police department in his hometown of Miami.

The latest crimes and injustices that the Miami Police Department have perpetrated against the political leader is arresting him over a fraudulent noise complaint and wrongfully linking him to a murder charge, in order to foreclose on, and profit off of, his property.

As a result, Symonette filed a the motion to dismiss the case with prejudice against him. He also asked to put a cease and desist order on the police, commissioners, banks and code compliance for harassment and the thievery and robbery of his property.

After filing the motion, the political figure, who’s an outspoken supporter of former US president Donald Trump and founded the Blacks for Trump movement, shared a video of himself and his supporters standing outside of the Dade County Justice Courthouse building. He stated in the video that the noise complaint the police brought against him, in which officers lied about him playing loud music on his property during a party that went against a noise ordinance has been dismissed for the third time.

Despite the dismissal, the political figure has also shared that the judges who have worked on the case, including John Charles Schlesinger of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court, Family Division in Florida, and Miami-Dade County Court Judge, Fred Seraphin have greatly profited in their case against him. Symonette explained that the Miami Police Department garnered the profits off of his legal troubles by wrongfully arresting him for the violation of the noise ordinance they falsely created against him, and also blaming him for a murder he didn’t commit, in order to remove him from his house.

Symontte stated that police incited the murder on his property in order to steal it through foreclosure. Multiple people were shot, and one person died, during a party at the Northwest Miami Dade home of the political figure, who’s also the president of the not-for-profit corporation, Boss Group Ministries.

After the incident, which occurred on Easter, Symonette noted that since the party was held over a holiday weekend, “All these people had a whole bunch of people at their house. It could’ve happened in anybody’s yard.” But he feels the police department specifically tried to shut down his social gathering, in order to benefit its own agenda.

In the case that the political figure filed against the Miami Dad Police Department in the circuit court of the Eleventh Judicial Circuit and in Miami Dade County Florida Criminal Court, he stated that he wanted to dismiss the sound ordinance case the police filed against him. He noted that they acted with prejudice against him when they went to his property and informed his guests that the songs they were playing were too loud, even though they weren’t listening to music.

Symonette hopes his motion will not only help stop the prejudice he’s faced by the Miami Police Department, but also the injustice other residents are also experiencing across the city.