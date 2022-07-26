Grand Opening of a New Sculpture Park in Midsomer Marred with Murder

Popular British Crime Drama Midsomer Murders revolves around Detective Barnaby and his partner solving murders in the picturesque English County of Midsomer. It is a light-hearted crime drama with humour, quirkiness, and good banter. Barnaby is methodical, fair, and always finds a personal connection while solving the mystery. It is entertaining, engrossing and keeps you on your toes trying to solve the mystery.

In this episode, the grand opening of a new Sculpture Park is marred by murder in the picturesque Midsomer village of Angel’s Rise. Brandon Monkford is found dead on top of a statue at the grand opening of Brandon’s sculpture park. His wife Alexandra was having an affair with art critic Daniel Fargo, the park would mean an end to his daughter Rachel’s climbing centre and villagers led by Brin Dunne opposed the park on environmental grounds. The person with the most to gain, however, is Brandon’s groundsman Tony Pitt, the sole beneficiary in his will, who annoys everybody. Too many suspects in the mix, will Barnaby be able to solve the mystery?

