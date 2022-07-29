NEWS TELEVISION NEWS

The Consequences of Henry’s Accident Inspires Soul Searching For the People In His Life on A Place to Call Home

ByKaren Benardello

Jul 29, 2022 ,

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable and at peace. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of the Australian television series, ‘A Place to Call.’ The lead character, Sarah Adams, who’s played by Marta Dusseldorp, returns to her native Australia following the Second World War, after she spent 20 years abroad in Paris, in order to start a new life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2013 on Australia’s Seven Network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 8:20-9:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The third episode from series 6, which is titled ‘Darkness and Light,’ was written by Bevan Lee, and directed by Catherine Millar. The episode shows that the consequences of Henry’s (Tim Draxl) accident brings soul searching for some. Meanwhile, Anna (Abby Earl) arrives back in Sydney with some exciting news from Hollywood.

By Karen Benardello

As a graduate of LIU Post with a B.F.A in Journalism, Print and Electronic, Karen Benardello serves as ShockYa's Senior Movies & Television Editor. Her duties include interviewing filmmakers and musicians, and scribing movie, television and music reviews and news articles. As a New York City-area based journalist, she's a member of the guilds, New York Film Critics Online and the Women Film Critics Circle.

