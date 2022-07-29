The Consequences of Henry’s Accident Inspires Soul Searching For the People In His Life on A Place to Call Home

Sometimes the most challenging aspect in life for people can be finding a place where they truly feel comfortable and at peace. That’s certainly the case for the protagonist of the Australian television series, ‘A Place to Call.’ The lead character, Sarah Adams, who’s played by Marta Dusseldorp, returns to her native Australia following the Second World War, after she spent 20 years abroad in Paris, in order to start a new life.

The award-winning period drama, which premiered in 2013 on Australia’s Seven Network, is now being broadcast on the Drama channel on Filmon TV. The latest episode of ‘A Place to Call Home’ is set to stream on Filmon tonight at 8:20-9:30pm local time. It can be watched live, or recorded and viewed at a later time.

The third episode from series 6, which is titled ‘Darkness and Light,’ was written by Bevan Lee, and directed by Catherine Millar. The episode shows that the consequences of Henry’s (Tim Draxl) accident brings soul searching for some. Meanwhile, Anna (Abby Earl) arrives back in Sydney with some exciting news from Hollywood.

FilmOn is a popular streaming service that enables viewers to watch live and recorded UK and international television shows, movies and music videos in a variety of genres, including news, sports, drama, comedy, horror, lifestyle, shopping, pop, EDM and blues.