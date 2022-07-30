Reach a Higher Level of Mindfulness with Swissx TV Subscription Box

Swissx is one of the most popular lifestyle brands from Switzerland with supreme quality being the core of the brand. Wellness is an important aspect of having a good quality of life. Swissx with its monthly subscription plans gets you an at-home box delivery each month with Swissx products to sample. All the legal highs that will get you the wellness you deserve!

The natural oil extracted from the cannabis plant has multiple benefits like helping insomnia, reducing stress, coping with anxiety, and pain relief, all with no psychoactive properties.

Every Swissx box is tailored to your special requirements. The box contains Swissx CBD oils, soaps, lotions, smokables, joints, flower, depending on one’s preferences the box can be tweaked. An assorted box of goodies gives one a chance to sample various products and choose the ones one likes and has preference towards.

The monthly wellness gift box with Swissx TV access can be purchased here.

SwissxTV has to be experienced to be believed. Over 1000 streaming Channels and 5 million Movies on Demand. Powered by FilmOn, Voice recognition in the shows will prompt our system to offer you our specially curated products and services exclusively available to our Members at Swissx Island Resorts.

The Swissx TV Streaming Player gives you access to unbelievable original content and options to invest in great art and incredible original shows and experiences. There are many secrets you get to learn from our Celebrity and International members. Invites to celebrity gala events in Malibu, the Caribbean and at home in Gstaad Switzerland.

Swissx CBD is extracted from organic grown hemp, made from an organic blend of essential oils including bees’ pollen and coconut. It is rich in antioxidants and has multiple health and wellness benefits. It is used as a popular natural pain remedy that helps alleviate chronic pain, depression, and anxiety.

Read similar articles here.